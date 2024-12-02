Quality trumps security for Asia Pacific online shoppers

According to a research conducted by Visa, 67% of APAC consumers cite quality of products and service as their top concern when online shopping. The research also shows only 57% of those surveyed reported payment security at their primary concern.

The survey found online shoppers are buying from a range of different categories of products and service, including groceries, concert tickets and bill payments. Some 36% of Asia Pacific respondents say they made purchases from between five and nine categories a year and 16% report buying from 10 or more categories a year.

According to the survey, consumers from markets that have higher rates of ecommerce engagement are more concerned about product and service quality than they are about security when making online purchases.

Almost twice as many consumers from Japan (1.7 times) are more concerned over quality than security, followed by New Zealand (1.4 times) and South Korea (1.4 times). These are the countries where online shopping is at its most developed in Asia-Pacific.

By contrast, respondents from Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia reported relatively equal concern for both quality and security.