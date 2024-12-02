Qualcomm provides biometric authentication for WeChat m-payments

Dubbed Qualcomm Haven, the authentication system accords with Tencent’s SOTER protocol, ensuring that it relies on fingerprint scanning and matching, stores the biometric data locally, and transmits it to Tencent’s servers. To start, it will be available on theVivo X6 smartphone, but Qualcomm says more devices will launch with Qualcomm Haven in the months to come.

The partnership with China-based Tencent should provide an opportunity to bring this kind of biometric authentication to a wide swath of consumers; WeChat is a social media app with hundreds of millions of monthly users, and its mPayment feature could soon introduce many of them to fingerprint-authenticated transactions.