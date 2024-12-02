Qualcomm launches 3D Fingerprint Technology

QTIs offering is designed to provide authentication capabilities, usability and integration over legacy capacitive touch-based fingerprint technologies by utilizing technology developed for government-grade biometric solutions.

This new authentication platform utilizes Qualcomm SecureMSM technology and the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) specification to provide password-less authentication, further improving interoperability among online devices and addressing the challenge of creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

Qualcomm is a global 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies provider. Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm, operates Qualcomms engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of its products and services businesses, including its semiconductor business, QCT.