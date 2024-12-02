Quadient and Coface to offer advanced customer risk management

Offered as an additional module for accounts receivable (AR) management automation within Quadient's cloud platform, the enriched data and insights provided by Coface will enable companies to establish a much more precise financial analysis of their customers, prospects, and suppliers. The granular data provided takes into account changing market conditions, company’s financial information, sector risk analysis and Coface’s exclusive data insights. These insights provide real-time credit risk assessment, adding to the information of each direct relationship between a company and its customers.











Officials from Quadient said this partnership with Coface aligns perfectly with their strategy to provide cutting-edge solutions in customer experience management and financial process automation. By partnering with Coface, they are offering their clients more resources to make more informed decisions and manage their risk exposure more effectively.





Elevating customer and supplier risk management

Coface’s business information leverages over 75 years of expertise accumulated in credit risk assessment and as a trade insurer. Through an extensive network of partners and over 700 in-house experts, the company continuously enriches its database to provide the most up to date insights and precise financial risk assessments. The same insights support a risk exposure of over EUR 650 billion globally. Coface’s supports financial teams in their day-to-day operations, whether for monitoring existing commercial relationships, or entering in new partnerships or keeping up due diligence.

For Quadient, this partnership enhances the accuracy of credit analysis and the performance of businesses of all sizes already familiar with Quadient’s AI-powered AR solution. With Coface insights, the scoring function already present in Quadient AR will also facilitate the creation of more effective scenarios and workflows. For Coface, this strategic partnership allows the company to reach a larger number of businesses so they can benefit from the full breadth of its business information services.

Also commenting on this partnership, Coface’s representatives said they are delighted to collaborate with Quadient to offer a more comprehensive and integrated customer and supplier risk management solution. With their combined expertise, they can assist companies in enhancing their decision-making process and strengthening their financial stability.





What does Quadient do?

Quadient focuses on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions, and Mail-Related Solutions to help simplify the connection between people and what matters. The company supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalised connections and achieve customer experience excellence.