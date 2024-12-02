The solution has been developed to ensure the integration with identity documents in any format, including for the new electronic identity cards, aligned to the European regulation regarding the improvement of the security of the identity documents for citizens of the European Union.











Why has QOOBISS pursued this accreditation?

As per industry regulations, remote identity verification using video technology is only recognised if the service provider has obtained ADR's approval. The recognition of QOOBISS as a provider of remote identity verification services is in line with the regulations regarding the recognition, approval, and acceptance of the remote identity verification procedure using video technology.

With this accreditation, QOOBISS can now provide its clients with the video-based remote identity verification solution, either fully automated or with a human operator's double confirmation. This type of service enables individuals and representatives of legal entities to interact with public or private entities without having to be present physically.

QOOBISS offers a range of digital identity verification solutions and automates the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process for identity documents in Romania and Moldova. QOOBISS eKYC is the company's unattended remote identity proofing solution for online identity validation.

Moreover, QOOBISS' solution is certified in accordance with EU Regulation 910/2014 (eIDAS), adhering to ETSI 319 401 and ETSI TS 119 461 standards, for authorised identity validation service providers.





The digitalisation of KYC processes in Romania

The ADR decision by which remote identity verification procedures have been approved aims to introduce this new method of remote identification and authentication to the Romanian legislation. The identity verification of customers, without the requirement to be present at the counter, supports the automation of processes and aims to accelerate the digitalisation of the public administration.

The VideoID solution is approved by ADR and certified according to European Regulation 910/2014 (eIDAS) and European Directive 849/2015 on AML, being, at the same time, compliant with the provisions of Law 129/2019 on the prevention and combating of money laundering and terrorist financing (KYC).





What does QOOBISS do?

QOOBISS is a European start-up offering digital identity verification solutions, customised for a wide range of industries. QOOBISS protects companies against fraud and ensures compliance with different regulatory obligations through automated customer verification services.

QOOBISS is launched by the team behind Credimatic Network, a company established in 2016, focused on building innovative and advanced technologies for the financial industry.