Qonto selects Fourthline for customer onboarding







Through this, Fourthline provides its solution for the verification of customer compliance during onboarding for Qonto’s users in France, Spain, and Italy. Fourthline developed its technology suite to allow financial services providers to perform Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes automatically and in compliance with local requirements and regulations. Considering the current environment, where local demands tend to vary between countries, even within the EU, and qualified electronic signatures (QES) are more widely used, Fourthline positioned itself to adapt its solutions to the requirements of regulators throughout Europe.The capabilities provided by Fourthline influenced Qonto to leverage the company as its partner for onboarding its customers in France, Italy, and Spain. Qonto has access to all technological building blocks through a single API, including examination of identity documents, authentication of electronic signatures, analysis of biometric data, and use of Fourthline’s optical character recognition (OCR) model to detect any potential manipulation. Currently, Qonto serves more than 400,000 customers, contributing to the conception and development of more than 120,000 businesses. Representatives from Fourthline stated that as regulations continue to evolve on a country-by-country basis, the complexity for international banks and fintechs also increases. Fourthline’s single API focuses on diminishing this complexity by providing all the components needed to comply with local regulations. Moreover, the collaboration between the two enterprises supports the development of both Qonto and Fourthline in the French market, as well as in Europe overall.