Qolo taps Quavo to lower dispute processing costs and fraud

Quavo's Disputes-as-a-Service offering features automated software, AI technology, and back-office investigation services capable of fully automating the fraud and dispute process. As a first-party provider of core payment functionality and the first and only 100% cloud-based issuing processor, Qolo’s approach to uncomplicating payments removes the multiple players and pain points found in the industry.

Qolo will leverage Quavo's automated QFD software and Dispute Resolution Experts human intelligence service to further ‘uncomplicate’ payments for its clients while lowering the cost of dispute management.

Commenting on the partnership, Qolo’s representatives stated that when they consider future-proofing their clients, any automated innovation that results in lowering their operating costs is always a good choice. They’re happy to partner with Quavo and their proprietary automated intelligence to help reduce friction around fraudulent disputes.