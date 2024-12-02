QikServe is certified on FreedomPay Commerce Platform

The integration allows QikServe to offer its hospitality customers a secure option for handling payments and transactions with PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), and provides EMV (chip and pin) certification out-of-the-box.

The combination of EMV, P2PE and tokenization delivers a layered approach to payment security that reduces the risk of card fraud while rendering cardholder data useless to hackers.

The integration also enables QikServe to quickly deploy mobile ordering solutions that require traditional and emerging payments technologies like magstripe, EMV, ApplePay and near-field communication (NFC).

In addition, with FreedomPay’s EMV certification, QikServe customers do not have to undergo their own separate EMV certification.