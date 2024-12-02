Qatar National Bank suffers massive data breach

The data dump contains 15,460 files and includes details such as QNB customer accounts, passwords, PINs, payment card data, home addresses, emails, and other PII (Personally Identifiable Data) data.

Since first popping up online, there have been several journalists and security firms that have analysed and have already confirmed the datas validity. There is no official tally of affected customers just yet, but the number is likely to rank in the hundreds of thousands.

Initially, QNB denied the data breach, but the company has issued a statement today saying they don not comment on social media speculation, but they have paid particular attention to mentioning that there is no financial impact on its customers, quasi-admitting the incident.