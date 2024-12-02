



The QashierPay Soundbox provides real-time auditory alerts for merchants to receive payment notifications quickly. It offers a user-friendly solution for businesses to accept QR payments, benefiting hawkers and mini-marts.

Over 1,500 merchants, mainly from the F&B and retail sectors, have adopted the Soundbox, processing around USD 431,150 transactions within two months.

Soundbox's key benefits for merchants and consumers







The key advantages that Soundbox brings to both merchants and consumers alike are:

•Effortless adoption: a plug-and-play solution that eliminates the need to overhaul current payment systems or alter business operations.

•Broad acceptance with a single device: capable of accepting most e-wallet QR payments and DuitNow-enabled apps like TNG e-wallet, Shopee Pay, BigPay, and others.

•Convenient payment process: DuitNow QR code for a smoother customer checkout experience.

•Real-time transaction history viewing: the QashierPay Soundbox, the sole Soundbox in the market displays up to five recent transactions on the device itself. Merchants can also access comprehensive sales reports on their QashierHQ merchant portal.

•Trilingual support: merchants can switch between English, Malay, and Mandarin audio.

•Next-day payout (T+1): merchants receive transaction payouts the following business day, ensuring improved business cash flow.

•Highly portable: designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the device is Wi-Fi and SIM-enabled, providing merchants with flexibility and portability for off-site use such as pop-up events or bazaars.

•Compact design: the QashierPay Soundbox fits on any checkout counter with its sleek and compact design.

Following the launch of QashierPay Soundbox in Singapore, the officials have decided to also introduce their services in Malaysia.

Qashier's expansion includes four offices across Southeast Asia: Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The company plans to continue investing in research and development to deliver solutions to regional and beyond businesses.