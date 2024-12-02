Q5id reveals 'Proven Identity Management' technology

The company uses a combination of biometric and live real-time authentication in a bid to prove an individual’s identity for secure digital transactions, FindBiometrics reports. Q5id’s aim is to provide protection to both consumers and businesses, by demonstrating that an individual’s digital and real-world identities are one and the same.

Q5id’s real-time authentication tech comes in the form of a live video interview conducted to prove liveness, in addition to the biometric authentication methods. The company also wants to provide identity authentication to the education sector.