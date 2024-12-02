Q1 2014: m-banking Trojans almost double

According to the “IT Threat Evolution Q1 2014” report from Kaspersky Lab, the company had logged 1,321 unique executables for mobile banking Trojans at the start of 2014, but by the end of Q1, that number had jumped to 2,503.

Results show that during the period under review, the number of mobile malware samples in Kasperskys collection grew from 189,626 on January 1, 2014 to 299,950 on March 31, 2014. Furthermore, 99% of that malware targeted Android devices.

The same source also mentions that among online banking attacks logged on unique users in Q1 2014, 56% were banking Trojans, 24% were downloaders of Bitcoin mining software, 14% were Bitcoin wallet stealers and 6% were keyloggers.

The five countries where users face the greatest risk of online infection, according to the report, are Vietnam, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Mongolia. The five safest countries are Singapore, Japan, Sweden, South Africa and Taiwan.

