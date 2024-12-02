PXP Financial partners with Foregenix

Foregenix is a company specialising in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and PCI compliance. The company press release details that, for almost 15 years, Foregenix has served as PXP Financial's PCI auditor, and in this extended partnership, the company will provide PXP Financial's ecommerce clients with advanced ecommerce cybersecurity monitoring and protection services. This collaboration aims to enable ecommerce clients across various sectors to proactively enhance their cybersecurity using Foregenix's technology.

In the company press release, officials from PXP Financial expressed their recognition of Foregenix as an industry leader with extensive expertise. They highlighted that PXP Financial has been an early adopter of Foregenix's Serengeti security monitoring service, emphasising the importance of tailored solutions and effective technology in ecommerce.

Officials from Foregenix highlighted the shared commitment between the two companies to making cyberspace safer, especially in the context of emerging threats. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the need for specialist cybersecurity solutions for ecommerce businesses is on the rise. Foregenix aims to leverage its digital forensics experience and technology to support PXP Financial and its customers.

Throughout their collaboration, PXP Financial has engaged Foregenix as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) for PCI-DSS Level 1 Audit, obtained PCI-3DS certification, and achieved PCI P2PE certification for both version 2 and version 3. Foregenix has also provided testing services to improve PXP's security protection.

More information about PXP Financial

PXP Financial offers an end-to-end payment platform that accepts payments online, on mobile devices, and at the point of sale. The platform aims to provide businesses with all the payment services they need from a single source, supporting their growth and expansion.

In July 2023, PXP Financial has received a Visa accreditation to become a token service provider. According to the official press release, the Visa Token Service (VTS) is a foundational platform for global tokenisation that enables an increasingly secure digital payment experience for millions of customers daily by substituting Visa card numbers with tokens.

Tokens are unique to a merchant and card. Being accredited as a token requestor and token service provider, PXP Financial is set to perform the provisioning of tokens on behalf of its merchants and store the tokens to use for upcoming payments.