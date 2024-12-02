PXL Ident is now available on Swisscom for QES processes

PXL Ident for QES is certified by KPMG and is compliant with Swiss and European legislation, mainly with ZertES and eIDAS. The solution is available on the Swisscom signature platform for QES processes, and users can utilise it to identify themselves with legally valid electronic signatures at Swisscom, without the need to download an app.











A legally accepted digital signature

With the increasing adoption of digital technologies in business processes and government communications, the need for secure and legally valid online document signing is increasing. Furthermore, new legal regulations, such as the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, require the increased use of QES to prevent identity fraud and make digital processes more efficient.

PXL Vision is a Swiss provider of digital identity verification and electronic signature solutions, aiming to support organisations in automating customer onboarding, increasing conversion rates, and reducing compliance costs while preventing identity fraud.

Based on AI, PXL Vision delivers automated, browser-based solutions that can be easily embedded into preexisting processes. The company partnered with Industry players such as Swisscom, Sunrise, SwissID, Swiss Life, Groupe Mutuel, and more, being active across Europe and having a special focus on the DACH region.

The Swisscom Trust platform provides QES for digital transactions and contracts, and users can leverage verified identities to issue the signatures. These types of electronic signatures can only be created via a trust service provider and require compliance with regulatory requirements and identity laws. According to the EU elDAS regulations and the Swiss signature law ZertES, a QES has the same legal status as a handwritten signature in almost all legal cases, guaranteeing the integrity of users’ digital documents and verifying the signatory’s identity.

Organisations can tailor their processes to fit their customers’ needs, increasing trust and decreasing reliance on third-party logos. Users can be verified from anywhere in the world, benefiting from fewer process interruptions due to the web-based process, without media breaks or app downloads.