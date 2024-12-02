PwC Germany invests in ONEKEY

As per the announcement, officials from PwC Germany have stated that the investment in ONEKEY is the first investment in its portfolio in IoT cybersecurity expertise. Resilience in this segment is becoming an increasingly important success factor in a world where cyber attacks are on the rise. Moreover, ONEKEY has stated that it intends to use the additional funding to help manufacturers worldwide achieve product cybersecurity and compliance easier, faster, and with less effort.

Automated compliance control

ONEKEY aims to simplify and accelerate the review and management of existing and future cybersecurity and compliance product requirements for manufacturers.







ONEKEY automatically checks and identifies critical security vulnerabilities in embedded software, especially in Internet-of-Things devices, and monitors and manages them throughout the entire product development cycle. To do this, it also breaks down binary codes using a patent-pending, proprietary technology, scans the broken-down software for vulnerabilities and prioritises the scan results. With the new Compliance Wizard TM, manufacturers are able to quickly and simply check current and future legal compliance requirements such as IEC62443, EU Cyber Resilience Act, and more, manage them online in dialogue and monitor them fully automatically. The integrated software supply chain analysis (SBOM) also identifies software components in minutes.





The ONEKEY platform is available online worldwide. International companies from the manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, and infrastructure sectors, among others, are already utilising the capabilities of the automated testing, management, and monitoring of their smart products.





About PwC

PwC seeks to build social trust and solve important problems. More than 364,000 employees in 151 countries contribute to this with industry-specific services in the areas of auditing, tax, and business consulting.

