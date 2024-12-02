PwC, Fenergo work together for KYC and AML solutions

Enterprise Times reports that by leveraging the Fenergo solution, PwC will now be abled to offer a managed service to clients for client onboarding and KYC. Moreover, besides its existing expertise and compliance processes, PwC will be enabled to shorten onboarding times for clients, as well as it will be allowed to amalgamate different KYC processes under a single cloud-based solution, which will result in more robust AML and KYC processes.

The partnering will also catapult Fenergo to a higher level of brand awareness. Since some financial services organisations will still prefer to own their own CML solutions, the collaboration between the two companies means that Fenergo is now more likely to be on the list of CML solutions to consider.