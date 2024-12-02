PwC and CUBE launch 'Know Your Regulations' assessment tool

The first move of this new collaboration is the launch of KYR, or ‘Know Your Regulations’, which transforms how companies demonstrate compliance. This technology-based assessment, which draws on regulatory data from across 180 jurisdictions in 60 languages, accelerates the process of understanding applicable regulations and identifying how the organisations is complying with them.

It allows financial institutions to understand their regulatory obligations in order to deliver compliance. KYR provides scoping of applicable regulations using CUBE’s proprietary technology, a detailed view of what obligations the institution needs to comply with, and a gap analysis of regulatory requirements.