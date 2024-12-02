Puzzel extends partnership with PCI Pal's omnichannel payment solution

Having originally joined PCI Pal’s partnership program in 2018, Puzzel incorporated the PCI Pal Agent Assist solution into its overall contact centre portfolio to offer a PCI compliance telephone-based payment security solution to customers. Since then, Puzzel has implemented Agent Assist into multiple customer infrastructures, including Business Growth and Lifeplus.

Following this, Puzzel has now added PCI Pal’s full complement of products to its portfolio. The team is now able to help customers handle payments across multiple engagement channels, including telephone, email, SMS, social media, webchat, or via automated IVR solutions, supporting customers’ omnichannel strategies.