Pure M Global chooses iDenfy as their partner to provide real-time identity verification

Thanks to the partnership, the clients of Pure M Global may benefit from secure transactions. The company has a new way of trading, outlined by low market spreads and no requotes, real Straight Through Processing (STP) and Direct Market Access (DMA). In addition, the company will also be provided with a method to perform CDD, resulting in augmented detection and prevention of fraud.

According to the press release, data security was the number one priority for Pure M Global, a group of companies working in the forex, crypto exchange, and investment industry. It recognised the importance of safety and security in cyberspace, which has led the platform to seek a partner that could assist the company in this regard.

Joining forces with iDenfy, a company offering an identity verification method, Pure M Global looked to offer more security to its clients and benefit from a faster customer onboarding process.