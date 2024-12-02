PSI-Pay leverages Trulioo for verification process

As a company that operates across borders, PSI-Pay needs ID verification technology with flexible and ubiquitous compliance features. Needing to conduct cross-border checks on a regular basis, PSI-Pay chose Trulioo’s RESTful (Representational State Transfer) API for its technical capabilities, operational stability, and geographic coverage. This new integration option enables automated electronic identity verification, at scale.

Trulioo is a Canada-based financial technology company that offers identity verification services for businesses and organisations worldwide using government and private databases.

PSI-Pay is an Authorised e-Money Institution regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to issue e-money across the SEPA region.