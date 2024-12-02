PSCU fights CNP fraud with Ethoca

PSCU turned to Ethoca for an alternative to recover these losses, including low value transaction write-offs and 3D Secure transactions.

With Ethoca Alerts, cases of confirmed fraud reported by PSCU Owner credit unions are sent to Ethoca for immediate distribution to more than 5,200 leading ecommerce merchants worldwide, covering more than 205,000 merchant descriptors. These merchants act on alerts by stopping the fulfillment of fraudulent orders and issuing cardholders a refund.

PSCU is a credit union service organization (CUSO). Its products, financial services solutions and service model collectively support over 850 Owner credit unions representing more than 20 million credit, debit, prepaid, online bill payment and mobile accounts.

Ethoca is a provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks. Check their complete profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.