Proxyrack partners with iDenfy





Following this announcement, iDenfy’s automated ID verification solution is expected to optimise the manner in which the company scales and accepts new user registrations from around the world. Through this collaboration, both businesses will improve Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, ensuring more accurate, secure, and efficient user registration and overall higher approval rates for Proxyrack’s network.

More information on the announcement

The proxy service provider Proxyrack decided to partner with the third-party KYC vendor in order to accept customisable screening options that ensured users were not miscategorised. At the moment, Proxyrack also uses iDenfy’s biometric identity verification tool in order to resolve significant issues and increase work in an efficient and secure way.

Another feature of iDenfy chosen by the company was represented by their pricing models, which charge only for successful verifications. This approach reduces costs and aims to ensure that customers only pay for successful results. At the same time, iDenfy’s identity verification solutions are also able to automatically recognise, verify, and extract information from multiple documents across 200 countries around the world. This includes various passports, ID cards, licenses, and permits, in order to accurately identify documents on a global scale and to check the authenticity of users and clients.

As for future plans, Proxyrack’s focus will be on ensuring that their customers are benefiting from an optimised experience, as well as providing data-collecting solutions at scale for individuals and users who trust them with their public web scraping needs. The collaboration with iDenfy aligns with this goal, which aims to also optimise the company’s overall ability to deliver safe and reliable services. In addition, Proxyrack will also plan to expand its services, while utilising additional iDenfy’s fraud prevention products as well.



