Provenir partners with Trustfull





Through this collaboration, clients can access an array of data sources, including new alternatives from social and web apps, as well as telco data, integrated with the Provenir decisioning engine, enabling them to make improved risk decisions. Trustfull also intends to offer its clients a data source that is global, allowing integration with any international market.











Provenir – Trustfull partnership objective

Trustfull allows companies to use alternative data and digital footprint analytics to improve their identity screening, prevent fraud, and enhance digital onboarding experiences through trust and risk signals coming from email, phone number, IP address, device, and browser data. Provenir’s Global Data Marketplace merges offerings from data partners around the world and develops an ecosystem for organisations who need a user-friendly cloud solution for data consumption across their decisioning processes. The company’s fully maintained API connections to traditional and alternative data providers enable organisations to add and test new data sources faster.



According to Provenir’s officials, the integration of Trustfull into the Data Marketplace comes as a response to clients’ demand for new sources of digital signals that further verify identity and prevent fraud. Trustfull’s solution offers a combination of data sources, accuracy, and risk scoring that aligns with Provenir’s decisioning technology. Moreover, representatives from Trustfull stated that the strategic collaboration matches with the company’s commitment to become the preferred destination for enterprise clients that need technology to support more accurate risk decisions, specifically during a pre-Know Your Customer (KYC) screening phase. Through this partnership, both companies intend to provide clients with a simplified, single point of integration for organisations seeking comprehensive risk orchestration.





Provenir’s past developments