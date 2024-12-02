Provenir integrates its platform with Salesforce

Through this integration, Provenir’s risk platform interacts directly with Salesforce for a real-time risk analytics and decisioning processing experience that utilises a single data set.

Companies that use Salesforce for customer relationship management (CRM) can now connect to Provenir’s platform to run automated risk analytics and decisioning for credit and loan applications, as well as mobile payments and ecommerce transactions, all from within their Salesforce environments.

Provenir is a company which provides risk analytics and decisioning solutions to multiple financial segments including SME lending, consumer and P2P lending and credit, auto lending and financing, commercial lending, commercial real estate finance, payments providers and other disruptive lending models.