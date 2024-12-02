Prove to augment Alloy's digital onboarding

Alloy’s identity decisioning platform brings digital identity into a centralised platform, working across more than 120 data sources to enable banks and fintech companies to make better risk decisions by seeing beyond an address or social security number.

Through Alloy’s various partners and the data they provide, the company’s KYC and fraud detection capabilities enable clients to verify identities, prevent fraud, monitor transactions, and support credit underwriting. By integrating with Prove and adding its phone-centric identity solutions, Alloy’s clients will be able to augment their new customer onboarding and existing client engagement.

With Prove’s Pre-FillTM onboarding solution, clients can expedite customer account openings while also mitigating account opening fraud. The Pre-Fill solution auto-fills online applications with verified consumer information from authoritative sources, facilitating customer experience by saving time while simultaneously reducing risk and fraud. The integration will also enable clients to verify individuals using Prove’s IdentityTM solution (with optional KYC included) separately if needed.

Alloy clients or prospects that already depend on Prove for onboarding and identity needs can now incorporate the Prove solutions into their current Alloy environment, and will be able to leverage white-labeled UX for Prove’s Pre-FillTM solution and Mobile AuthTM API in the near future.