Prove to acquire behavioural biometrics company UnifyID

UnifyID’s solutions will enable Prove’s customers to boost current two-factor and multi-factor authentication strategies, reduce reliance on one-time passcodes, enable passwordless login experiences, enhance contact centre and chat interactions, thwart promotions fraud, and comply with the EU’s PSD2 and SCA mandates.

The acquisition will allow Prove’s customers to choose from modern authentication techniques, including enhanced push authentication with location intelligence as well as passive, dynamic mobile behavioural biometrics based on people’s unique gait and motion signatures.

UnifyID is backed by investors such as New Enterprise Associates, Andreessen Horowitz, and Stanford University’s StartX.