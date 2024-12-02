Prove launches QR Pre-Fill





It allows consumers to use existing QR codes to donate to charitable organisations, sign up for bank accounts, retail and crypto trading accounts, credit cards, buy now and pay later programs, retail loyalty programs, and more without filling out cumbersome forms on their mobile device.

QR Pre-fill uses Phone-Centric Identity data to pre-fill a form using authenticated sources, resulting in less time-consuming forms, according to the official press release. In one use-case, Pre-fill decreased the number of keystrokes necessary for a customer to onboard by 80%.