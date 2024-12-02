Prove Identity adds several solutions to AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace offers a digital platform hosting numerous software listings from independent vendors, facilitating the discovery, testing, purchasing, and deployment of software compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS). With Prove's integration into AWS Marketplace, customers gain access to Prove's suite of solutions for commerce enablement, identity verification, and identity authentication.

Prove is a member of the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Programme, streamlining the delivery, billing, and procurement processes for its identity solutions. The official press release cites recent surveys that indicate consumer dissatisfaction with identity verification and authentication procedures. Specifically, the same source reveals that a significant portion of US consumers expressed willingness to abandon online account creation if identity verification takes longer than 40 seconds, and a majority would cease attempts to log into accounts after three failed password attempts. Prove's collaboration with AWS aims to address these challenges, offering companies opportunities to enhance revenue and combat identity fraud.

Representatives from Prove expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with AWS, emphasising its potential to facilitate secure, frictionless, and seamless customer interactions.

How does Prove's technology work?

Prove's technology leverages ubiquitous mobile phones to verify identities securely across various channels, including mobile, desktop, and in-store environments. Their clientele comprises entities in sectors such as banking, cryptocurrency exchanges, retail, healthcare, and insurance.

The introduction of Prove's solutions on AWS Marketplace includes offerings like Prove Pre-Fill, Prove Identity, Prove Auth, and Prove Identity Manager. These solutions aim to expedite digital onboarding processes, enhance user experiences, mitigate fraud, and streamline authentication procedures.