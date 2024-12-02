The integration of Portabl’s technology into Prove’s existing platform aims to enhance identity solutions by leveraging the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards, including verifiable credentials.

Portabl’s approach to reusable digital identities offers an alternative to traditional verification processes, which often involve repetitive form-filling, document uploads, and long waiting times. Through Portabl’s solution, users can store verified credentials in a secure, device-independent wallet. These credentials can then be selectively shared with businesses or service providers, eliminating inefficiencies and improving the user experience while maintaining strong security measures.













The acquisition positions Prove to address evolving identity challenges by integrating Portabl’s reusable credentials with its authentication and behavioural intelligence tools. This combination is expected to streamline customer onboarding, reduce fraud in high-risk environments such as marketplaces and financial services, and support the creation of durable trust networks.

Portabl, a graduate of the Mastercard Start Path program, is backed by prominent investors, including Harlem Capital, 6th Man Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Dorm Room Fund. Its technology emphasizes interoperability, consent management, and privacy enhancement, aligning with Prove’s focus on secure, user-centric identity solutions.





What does the future hold?

Prove currently manages over one billion ID tokens, and the integration of Portabl’s technology will further expand its capabilities. By combining the two platforms, businesses will gain access to a broader range of verification and authentication methods while supporting real-time privacy practices and fraud mitigation strategies.

This acquisition reflects Prove’s ongoing efforts to innovate within the identity verification landscape, enabling businesses to securely verify identities, build trust, and adapt to emerging fraud threats in an increasingly digital world.