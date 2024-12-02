Protectoria announces solution for payment transaction security

The technology enables PSD2 security compliance for payments for a single smartphone without any other pre-requisites other than an Internet connection and a security payment app. The Protectoria Secure Mobile Platform has been analysed and independently verified by a German security certification bureau, SRC.

The Protectoria Secure Mobile Platform is based on patent pending security mechanisms which create a unique software based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for the payment application. The TEE is a personalized, unpredictable and dynamically secure running environment within the phone’s application layer. The secure design assumes that the operating system is controlled by malware at all times, but still efficiently protects transactions from manipulation.

Proectoria is a Norway-based company delivering solutions for secure, open and usable digital communication.