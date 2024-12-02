Protection of data should come first, study reveals

Forrester surveyed 150 data security decision-makers across a wide variety of industries in the US and Canada and found that “changing strategies from a product to a platform will transform data security for companies.”

Furthermore, additional findings include 62% of respondents have no idea where their most sensitive unstructured data resides, 66% do not classify this data properly, 59% do not enforce a least privilege model for access to this data, 63% do not audit use of this data and alert on abuses.

Therefore, businesses today are dependent on an amalgam of security tools to defend their networks, lower costs and streamline operations. However, data security is still fragmented, the report found.