Propetly partners with Sumsub





Propetly is a platform that automates investment property transactions in the UK. It helps buyers analyse market offers and invest by providing AI-generated summary reports on land for development, property refurbishments, and buy-to-let properties. For estate agents, the platform is a hub for managing properties, as well as creating and sharing presentations with potential buyers.

Because Propetly sought to automate a market that, according to the official press release, hasn't changed for 30 years, they needed an onboarding solution that was offered by Sumsub which ensures that this process is in-line with UK regulations. In addition, Sumsub has provided Propetly with a KYB solution, ensuring that onboarded real estate companies are trustworthy and don’t pose any risks.