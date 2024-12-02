Property Exchange Australia selects Verizon for online security

The system eliminates the need for purchasers to manually complete multiple forms, and allows Land Registries, financial institutions and practitioners to transact online together.

PEXAs electronic-conveyancing systems functionality will support new mortgages, mortgage discharges, transfers, settlements, caveats, notices and other administrative documents in one electronic platform. The fully managed Verizon solution will enable PEXA to establish end-user identities across multiple systems and applications, creating a fully integrated, auditable trail. In addition, it enables users to digitally sign documents through a smart card.

According to the Verizon 2014 Data Breach report, two-thirds of all breaches can be attributed to lost/stolen user credentials (user name/password).

