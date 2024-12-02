ProPay, ControlScan join forces for PCI program

The new partnership gives small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) a solution complying with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Under the terms of the deal, ControlScan and ProPay will deliver a PCI Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) that includes step-by-step instructions, a thorough scan of the merchant’s network, if applicable, reporting and attestation that the merchant is compliant and breach protection coverage with no deductible.

According to various studies conducted by ControlScan, small business owners want to protect customers’ credit card information, yet they don’t have access to the information and tools that stimulate secure behavior.

ControlScan delivers payment security and compliance solutions to a global network of merchant service providers and small to mid-sized businesses.

ProPay provides payment solutions for organizations ranging from the small, home-based entrepreneur to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. ProPay is a provider of end-to-end payment security solutions designed to reduce the client organization’s risk of having sensitive payment data compromised.