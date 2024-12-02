ProPay and InfoTrax team up against fraud

InfoTrax has integrated its DataTrax back-office software for Direct Selling companies to ProPay’s Guardian CyberShield fraud detection and protection service. Guardian CyberShield offers a layered payment fraud solution that can help stop fraudulent transactions while facilitating acceptance of legitimate ones, enabling companies to reduce their chargeback costs while increasing revenue.

ProPay Guardian CyberShield allows companies to receive automatic alerts to developing threats, avoid transactions from devices compromised by malware and deny high-risk transactions from known bad actors.

Guardian CyberShield is a cloud-based identity verification tool that helps validate returning customers and prospects, while protecting a wide range of transactions including account creation, login authentication and payment authorization.

ProPay is a TSYS company which provides payment solutions for organizations.

InfoTrax is a company which provides commission intelligence, back end operations and rep web tools for the direct selling industry.