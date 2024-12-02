Proof of identity is critical for basic services in developing nations

According to a study conducted by ID solutions company Accenture and the World Bank, identities are important for the bottom 40% of the population to have better access to job opportunities, services and finance.

The report benchmarks the identity programs of 15 developing countries, including Pakistan, Kenya and Laos, against other world-class identity management systems in countries such as Estonia and Belgium, providing an analysis of existing registries, legal frameworks, processes and program challenges.

The report notes that one key feature of a robust and integrated national ID system is that it is based on unique ID credentials, commonly achieved using strong biometric identifiers such as 10 fingerprints or two irises.