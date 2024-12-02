Prologis and ASCM launch global logistics certification program

According to Prologis, the digital learning program will offer users understanding and basic skills required to work in the logistics industry. Participants who take the online course must take an exam and then receive certificates and digital badges that prove successful completion of the course. The curriculum was created in collaboration with Prologis customers including supply chain operator Geodis, and is an addition to the Prologis online curriculum launched in 2020.

A Prologis representative stated that the company’s approach drives efforts to build a talent pipeline for their clients, with an emphasis on creating economic opportunity in the communities in which they operate. The certification program is part of the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative, which announced that it would train 25,000 people for careers in the fields of transport, distribution and logistics by the end of 2025.