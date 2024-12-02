Profile Software launches upgraded RiskAvert for coverage of EU's CRR2

RiskAvert has been enriched to empower financial institutions to handle the regulatory regime in a changing business environment providing full coverage of credit risk and operational risk, capital requirements calculations and reporting, liquidity LCR & NSFR and leverage ratio.

Through this latest release, RiskAvert incorporates changes enforced by the CRR2 (Capital Requirement Regulation 2) package. Furthermore, the new version provides an updated and upgraded user interface, as well as offering significant performance enhancements that enable faster and more secure execution of calculations and reporting procedures.

The changes in the regulatory landscape demand from risk management platforms to continuously enhance and develop their services to better safeguard financial institutions. RiskAvert is set to meet the needs of evolving marketplaces.