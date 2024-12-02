This solution is designed to address the increasing demand for privacy-preserving age-gating by allowing users to verify their age directly on their own devices without sharing personal data. According to the official press release, various sectors, including adult content, social media, and streaming, are looking for privacy-first age verification solutions to meet compliance standards. For example, some adult websites have faced the need to limit access in certain US states due to age verification laws that may compromise user privacy.

Similarly, platforms such as Meta and TikTok are under scrutiny for their age verification practices, with Meta recently challenged by a social media ban on minors in Australia. In the streaming sector, platforms such as Netflix and Hulu are also beginning to implement age verification measures for mature content.

Through this partnership, Privately and Privado ID aim to provide a solution that will enable these industries to verify user age while protecting sensitive personal information. The device-based verification approach is designed to meet regulatory requirements without exposing or collecting user data.

Self-sovereign identity integration

Privado ID will incorporate Privately’s Multimodal Age Estimation and reverification technologies into its marketplace ecosystem, which includes credential providers. This integration will improve the Self-Sovereign Identity system, enabling users to verify their age once and reuse that verification across multiple platforms without the need for repeated processes.

Officials from Privately SA explained that leveraging AI-driven age estimation and Privado ID’s privacy tools creates a solution that offers accurate age verification while respecting user privacy. They emphasised the importance of providing age-appropriate experiences while also ensuring that user privacy is protected, particularly in a digital landscape where privacy concerns are paramount.

The solution is designed to align with European privacy regulations, including guidelines from French regulators regarding double anonymity.

Representatives from Privado ID, stated that the partnership would deliver a Self-Sovereign Identity system that ensures both security and user privacy. They highlighted the broad potential applications of a reusable, accurate, and compliant age verification tool, including in sectors such as payments, gaming, and blockchain, where secure age verification is critical.

Looking ahead, the project aims to contribute to the standardisation of age verification within the European Identity Wallet (EUDI). Both companies are engaged in discussions with governments and regulators across Europe to promote privacy-preserving verification methods that protect user data while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.