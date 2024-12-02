Private Communications Corp. has teamed up with Exertis Enterprise to provide European SMEs with zero trust security solutions.

Through this collaboration, Private Communications Corp., a provider of zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs), and Exertis Enterprise, a technology distributor and specialist service provider in the UK, Ireland, and Europe, seek to simplify cybersecurity and make it more accessible and affordable for businesses across the region.

Optimising security for European SMEs

The partnership between Private Communications Corp. and Exertis Enterprise aims to meet current market demands, where the growth of hybrid work and greater reliance on cloud-based services have created a need for solutions that go beyond traditional cybersecurity models like firewalls and office-bound VPNs. While larger enterprises have managed to adopt modern solutions such as zero trust security, SMEs continue to utilise tools that are not cost-effective, add complexity, and are not specifically designed for their needs.

With Remote WorkForce ZTNA, developed by Private Communications Corp., the company intends to mitigate these issues and allow SMEs across Europe to optimise their operations. Through Exertis Enterprise support and its network of resellers and solution providers, Private Communications Corp. can further advance its commitment to bringing enterprise-grade zero trust security to the organisations that need it and make it simple for them to use.

Furthermore, the collaboration seeks to tend to the current needs of the industry, with businesses in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and professional services continuing to embrace hybrid work and digital development and requiring reliable cybersecurity solutions. By leveraging Exertis Enterprise’s reach across Europe, Remote WorkForce ZTNA positions itself to assist these sectors with the scalable, zero trust solutions they have been looking for. Teaming up will allow Remote WorkForce ZTNA and Exertis Enterprise to bridge the current gaps in the market and support organisations, regardless of their size, in facing cybersecurity challenges with more confidence.