Privakey launches free cloud authentication service

Privakey is offering one million free authentications per month to companies that are interested in eliminating passwords and boosting the security of customer interactions with their services. The most common use of Privakey’s cloud service is creating a multi-factor login on a website. All users need to do is enter their email address and assert a biometric or PIN on their device. The same process can be used to register new users to the site.

Besides secure logins, Privakey also offers custom authorizations, think of them as strong “Yes or No” responses from the user, which can be set up for users to confirm or deny anything. Example use cases include changing an address, managing payment methods and denying a suspicious account activity.