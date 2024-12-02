Privado ID increases identity verification speed via its new Web Wallet







Privado ID, a Spain-based identity management company, announces the launch of the Privado ID Web Wallet, which simplifies and speeds up verification processes for self-sovereign identity solutions by integrating them directly into the app.





Use cases of Web Wallet

One of the first projects to work with Privado is Verax, a public registry for storing on-chain attestations originally developed for the Linea zkEVM chain from Consensys. It is already integrated with Gitcoin Passport, the privacy-focused oracle platform ZKPass, and other notable projects. Privado ID is also the first Linea-integrated solution that features biometrics functionality, enabling people to get free Proof-of-Uniqueness attestations — which are useful when it comes to preventing sybil attacks and botting — using a simple camera.

Neither Privado ID nor Linea will have access to the sensitive biometric information as users will always retain full control over it, requiring their explicit consent for this data to be shared with anyone. These robust privacy measures are among the main reasons why Linea has trusted Privado ID to issue credentials based on biometrics for their Proof of Humanity system. Furthermore, this integration on the Linea zkEVM Chain extends Privado ID’s reach beyond the Polygon network.

Developers can easily integrate this new verification flow into their applications with just a few lines of code. A no-coding tool like Query Builder can simplify implementation by generating the necessary code for specific user information requests.





Faster identity verification processes

Web Wallet eliminates repetitive identity verification, such as Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks when logging into applications. By reducing the number of steps required to create credentials from 9 to 4, Privado ID makes the overall user experience much more convenient, streamlined, and quick, accelerating the whole process by more than 50%.

Moreover, after creating their initial credentials, people can seamlessly reuse them across a plethora of other applications for instant 1-click verification, enabling near-instantaneous logins without any additional actions.





Reusable identity credentials

Web Wallet allows users to store verifiable credentials (VCs) and choose when and with whom to share specific information. The simplified process enables authentication via a crypto wallet, automatically creating an identity wallet in the background if one doesn’t exist and claiming VCs within the same flow. These VCs are encrypted and securely stored so that users benefit from a seamless and private experience across multiple devices.

At the same, Privado ID also doesn’t require any highly specialised hardware — like Worldcoin’s Orb, for example — allowing people to prove their identities and create VCs on widely available retail-grade devices and operating systems.





Future plans

Over time, Privado ID plans to gradually introduce new features that allow users to prove three fundamental parts of their identity with verifiable credentials from its inaugural independent provider Synaps, an AI verification platform that specialises in extracting and cross-referencing data to ensure document consistency and authenticity.

The Proof-of-Uniqueness, which is already live, enhances integrity and security against Sybil attacks by excluding fake identities and bots. In the future, it will also be complemented by the Proof-of-Identity, which requires users to present their identity documents, and the Proof-of-Liveness, which involves a live test using a camera.

Privado ID also plans to introduce a permissionless process to seamlessly integrate more credential providers into the flow.