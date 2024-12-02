Privado ID has established proofs-of-concept (PoC) with several multinational banking and financial service companies, including Telefónica Tech. The merger aims to accelerate the creation of a unified digital identity infrastructure that spans both Web2 and Web3 environments.

With this merger, Privado ID plans to expand its digital identity platform across multiple chains, including Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base, by leveraging its existing partnerships and infrastructure. The goal is to enable a chain-agnostic approach, bridging Web2 and Web3 systems. The combined entity is also engaged in discussions to bring its unified identity solution to decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, enterprise ecosystems, and governance structures.

A unified identity framework has become increasingly important as digital interactions grow more complex in the age of artificial intelligence. Privado ID's vision focuses on creating an identity layer that integrates privacy, user control, and interoperability.

Through this system, users will be able to manage and share verified identity data across various platforms, such as proving personal details like age or location. For businesses, the framework will help automate the delivery of benefits to the appropriate parties, streamlining access control, risk management, and incentive distribution.

The merger will also enhance Privado ID’s cross-chain compatibility by incorporating Disco's expertise in decentralised identity technologies, such as Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Disco’s ‘Data Backpack’ concept, which enables users to control their credentials across platforms, will be integrated into Privado ID’s offerings to further develop a user-centric identity solution.

Future plans for Privado ID

According to Privado ID officials, the merger will bring the companies closer to their goal of creating a decentralised identity framework that is scalable and interoperable across chains. The joint efforts are expected to help developers build more secure and efficient applications in the Web3 space.

Privado ID has already demonstrated its capacity to provide digital identity solutions through various proofs-of-concept with multinational firms. In partnership with Telefónica Tech, the company is working to expand the adoption of privacy-focused digital identities across the European Union.

The merger marks another step in Privado ID’s mission to create a digital identity protocol that enables seamless, secure interactions across connected ecosystems. The company’s future roadmap includes the use of zero-knowledge proofs to safeguard identity data, including Know Your Customer (KYC) information, proof of age, and proof of humanity, without relying on traditional cross-chain systems.