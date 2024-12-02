Privacy helps cardholders to avoid scams

Cardholders can create a virtual account authorized to charge a given amount to user’ account. Users are allowed to set a single or multi-use account and if the amount is used up, then the transaction does not go through to the main account. If one of the virtual accounts gets hit with an unknown account, the user will be able to open the account from the Privacy Chrome or Firefox extension and shut it down.

Privacy provides a free service and makes money by acting as a credit card processor so they do not have to charge users for the service.