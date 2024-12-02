Priority Group Holdings selects Zwipe Access for biometric access control

The two companies have signed a Distribution Agreement that includes the marketing, sale and distribution of Zwipe Access cards for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a territory of 15 countries from the southern part of the continent.

Biometric authentication, and fingerprint scanning in particular, is rapidly being adopted in Africa, both for payment and for secure identification, according to the press release.

Priority Group Holdings is a South Africa-based company focused on providing, installing and servicing new technology platforms for a diverse network of clients operating in the healthcare, education and financial industries.