Prevalent acquires Datum Security to close risk management gap for SMBs

The partnership aims to provide small to medium sized vendors a suite of risk management solutions such as enterprise assessment software, vendor evidence sharing networks, and continuous monitoring.

According to the company’s press release, there are approximately six million companies in the US with at least one employee, and more than 80% of those have fewer than 20 employees. Assessing “small” (50-500 employees) or “very small” (1-50 employees) vendors is difficult at best and nearly impossible in many circumstances.

Moreover, little data is available for small vendors which renders continuous monitoring solutions largely unhelpful. The Datum Security solution is specifically designed to address that gap utilizing a purpose-built evidence collection technology specifically designed for SMBs. Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed as both companies are privately-held.