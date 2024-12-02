This collaboration aims to introduce a new omnichannel onboarding process for both consumer and commercial deposits, representing a significant step in Colony Bank's digital transformation journey.

The partnership is poised to bring about a transformative change for Colony Bank, as it prepares to implement a new omnichannel onboarding process that can establish an account within three minutes, prioritising security and user experience. This development is expected to enhance Colony Bank's ability to attract deposits on a larger scale, expand its customer base, and explore new revenue streams. By automating application decisions, Prelim's contribution allows the Colony Bank team to concentrate on delivering high-quality customer service and nurturing deeper banking relationships, even during periods of rapid growth.

Representatives from Colony Bank talked about the institution's digital transformation journey and revealed their requirement for a partner that could not only provide an exceptional product but also seamlessly integrate with their backend operations.

According to the official press release, as consumer demand for digital banking services continues to rise, traditional banks are embracing advanced fintech solutions to meet these expectations. The collaboration between Prelim, with its technological expertise, and Colony Bank, with its industry experience, is expected to create a customer-centric banking ecosystem that is both resilient and forward-thinking. Leveraging Prelim's technology, Colony Bank customers can access a streamlined digital experience when opening and managing their accounts, reinforcing Colony Bank's commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Prelim officials talked about Colony Bank and emphasised its ability to stand out as a leading institution that recognises the potential of merging cutting-edge financial solutions with a personalized approach to customers.

More information about Prelim

Prelim is a prominent Silicon Valley fintech company that specialises in digital onboarding solutions for consumer deposit accounts, business deposit accounts, and treasury services.

Prelim's solutions help banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to digitise their customer journeys from onboarding to servicing, improving the employee experience by automating internal operations such as reviewing, processing, underwriting, and servicing. Developed by banking experts, Prelim's no-code, white-labelled platform was designed to improve customer experience through process automation for tasks like identity verification and core service issuance.