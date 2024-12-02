Precise, Infinity Optics Solutions to collaborate on identification biometrics

The new solution is based on so called true biometric hash technology, which enables identification without the need to store user’s reference image. Thus, it minimises the risks of identity fraud and data breaches.

Via the collaboration, Precise is provided with exclusive access to Infinity Optics QuantumCrypt Platform. The initial focus will be on adapting IO’s hash technology to work with Precises’ fingerprint technology, as well as to develop a product for fingerprint recognition. The new technology is being developed, and it will generate a stable biometric code from a biometric image for hashing, where no template is ever stored. The process enables secure identification of the user without storing the biometric template and allows any enrollment to be revoked if data is compromised.