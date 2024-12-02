Precise Biometrics upgrades its solution for biometric payment cards

The upgrade of Precise BioMatch Embedded supports smaller fingerprint sensors with an area down to 30 mm2 and constrained MCU’s meeting the biometric performance requirements set by the payment card industry.

In addition, the fingerprint solution offers security in fingerprint authentication by storing and matching fingerprint templates in the existing Embedded Secure Element (eSE) of the card.

The software solution will be available for customers in December 2017.

