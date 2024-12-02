Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics for secure authentication

The acquisition will enable Precise Biometrics to expand its offering of fingerprint recognition software for mobile and embedded devices with liveness detection. By integrating fingerprint liveness detection to identify fake fingers, Precise Biometrics adds a new level of security to its fingerprint authentication solutions, addressing the demand for secure fingerprint solutions.

The liveness detection software will be further optimized for mobile devices and will be integrated in Precise BioMatch Mobile. In addition to NexID Biometrics liveness detection software, Precise Biometrics will get access to expertise in spoof creation and human subject research.

The acquisition, which in addition to customary closing conditions is only conditional upon regulatory consent pursuant to the Bayh-Dole Act, is expected to close during the first quarter 2017.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.

NexID Biometrics develops and licenses liveness detection software that enables secure fingerprint authentication by mitigating spoof-related risks, such as fake fingers, lowering the risk for fraud.